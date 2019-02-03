A new NFL champion will be crowned when the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots meet in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Since 1967, two respective champions from what was then known as the American Football League and National Football League met in an annual AFL-NFL World Championship Game. It wasn't until 1969 that the game was dubbed the "Super Bowl." Since the 1971 merger, the AFC champion has faced the NFC Champion in the culmination of the NFL playoffs.

The NFC currently holds a 27–25 Super Bowl advantage over the AFC. The AFC won three-straight Super Bowls from 2015–2017 before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The NFC has the longest Super Bowl winning streak, earning victories in 13 straight between 1985 and 1997.