AFC vs. NFC Super Bowl Results: Which Conference Has Won More?

Here's how the NFC and AFC stack up in the Super Bowl. 

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 03, 2019

A new NFL champion will be crowned when the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots meet in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Since 1967, two respective champions from what was then known as the American Football League and National Football League met in an annual AFL-NFL World Championship Game. It wasn't until 1969 that the game was dubbed the "Super Bowl." Since the 1971 merger, the AFC champion has faced the NFC Champion in the culmination of the NFL playoffs.

The NFC currently holds a 27–25 Super Bowl advantage over the AFC. The AFC won three-straight Super Bowls from 2015–2017 before the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

The NFC has the longest Super Bowl winning streak, earning victories in 13 straight between 1985 and 1997.

 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message