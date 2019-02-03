New England Patriots: Super Bowl History, Appearances

The New England Patriots will be making their 11th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history when the team plays the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3.

New England has made it to four of the last five Super Bowls, and Sunday's game will be their third-straight on the big stage. Super Bowl LIII marks Tom Brady's and Bill Belichick's ninth Super Bowl together, five of which they have already won.

The Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34–28 in 2017 before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles the following year. New England also played in the Super Bowl in 2015, defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28–24.

Kickoff between the Patriots and Rams is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

1985- Lost 46-10 to Bears

1998- Lost 35-21 to Packers

2001- Won 20-17 over Rams

2003- Won 32-29 over Panthers

2004- Won 24-21 over Eagles

2007- Lost 17-14 to Giants

2011- Lost 21-17 to Giants

2014- Won 28-24 over Seahawks

2016- Won 34-28 over Falcons

2017- Lost 41-33 to Eagles

2018- vs. Rams