How Many Super Bowls has Tom Brady Lost?

Find out how many Super Bowls has Tom Brady lost.

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is headed to his ninth Super Bowl after winning yet another AFC Championship. He has the chance to earn his sixth title.

The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37–31 in overtime to move on to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. New England will face the Los Angeles Rams who moved past the Saints in the NFC Championship. 

Brady is 5–3 in his Super Bowl appearances. He is one of only two quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl in their first season as a starter. That season, he beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXVI for his first title.

Brady won his last ring in Super Bowl LI, but he appeared in Super Bowl LII last year.

Here's a look at all of Brady's Super Bowl appearances:

XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17
XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29
XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21
XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14
XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17
XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24
LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)
LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 
LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (Feb. 3, 2019)

Kick off for Super Bowl LIII is at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message