Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is headed to his ninth Super Bowl after winning yet another AFC Championship. He has the chance to earn his sixth title.

The Patriots defeated the Chiefs 37–31 in overtime to move on to Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. New England will face the Los Angeles Rams who moved past the Saints in the NFC Championship.

Brady is 5–3 in his Super Bowl appearances. He is one of only two quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl in their first season as a starter. That season, he beat the Rams in Super Bowl XXVI for his first title.

Brady won his last ring in Super Bowl LI, but he appeared in Super Bowl LII last year.

Here's a look at all of Brady's Super Bowl appearances:

XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17

XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29

XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21

XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14

XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17

XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24

LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 (OT)

LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33

LIII: Patriots vs. Rams (Feb. 3, 2019)

Kick off for Super Bowl LIII is at 6:30 p.m. ET.