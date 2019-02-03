Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is the youngest head coach currently in the NFL. On Feb. 3, he could also become the youngest to ever lead his team to a Super Bowl win.

McVay turned 33 years old on Jan. 24. McVay was hired as the Rams' head coach when he was just 30 years old, the youngest to achieve that feat since Art "Pappy" Lewis for the Cleveland Rams in 1938. Lewis was just 27 years old when he took over.

McVay is also three years younger than the NFL's current youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Like McVay this year, Tomlin was also in just his second season coaching the Steelers when his team defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. He was 36 years old.

The Rams will play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.