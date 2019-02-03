Sean McVay Could Become Youngest Coach to Win Super Bowl

McVay could become the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 03, 2019

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay is the youngest head coach currently in the NFL. On Feb. 3, he could also become the youngest to ever lead his team to a Super Bowl win.

McVay turned 33 years old on Jan. 24. McVay was hired as the Rams' head coach when he was just 30 years old, the youngest to achieve that feat since Art "Pappy" Lewis for the Cleveland Rams in 1938. Lewis was just 27 years old when he took over.

McVay is also three years younger than the NFL's current youngest Super Bowl-winning head coach: Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Like McVay this year, Tomlin was also in just his second season coaching the Steelers when his team defeated the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. He was 36 years old.

The Rams will play Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message