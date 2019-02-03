Maroon 5's Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show Setlist

Maroon 5's full list of songs from Super Bowl LIII.

By Charlotte Carroll and Michael Shapiro
February 03, 2019

Maroon 5 performed during half time of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The band performed with Travis Scott and Big Boi. 

As soon as Maroon 5 was rumored as Super Bowl LIII's Halftime show, fans immediately pushed back on social media. The offensive didn't stop and the NFL canceled the band's press conference ahead of the big game.

But the band played on and performed during Sunday's game featuring the Rams and Patriots.

Below is the complete setlist for Maroon 5's halftime performance:

Harder to Breathe

This Love

Girl's Like You

Sicko Mode

I Like the Way You Move

She Will Be Loved

Sugar

Moves Like Jagger

 

 

      Modal message