Watch the Original SpongeBob Clip of 'Sweet, Sweet Victory'

Spongebob performed at the halftime of the "Bubble Bowl" in 2001. 

By Michael Shapiro
February 03, 2019

SpongeBob SquarePants was rumored to make a return to television during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Sunday, potentially joining Adam Levine and Maroon 5 at Mercedes-Benz Super Bowl in Atlanta. 

Sunday's performance ended up paying tribute to SpongeBob during the performance. The broadcast showed a brief clip of Spongebob before Travis Scott made his entrance to the perforance. 

Joining Levine wasn't SquarePants' first moment on the big stage. SpongeBob famously performed at the "Bubble Bowl" in 2001, belting out a rendition of "Sweet, Sweet Victory."

Stephen Hillenburg, SpongeBob's creator, passed away on Nov. 26.

Watch SpongeBob and friends' famous performance above. 

SquarePants made his Bubble Bowl debut in 2001. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady made his Super Bowl debut less than a year later, beating the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI in Feb. 2002. 

 

