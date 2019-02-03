Has There Ever Been a Super Bowl Without a Touchdown?

Only one Super Bowl has featured a team who failed to score a touchdown, but no title game has ever had no touchdowns from either team.

By Emily Caron
February 03, 2019

There has never been a Super Bowl game without a touchdown scored by either team. 

There has, however, been a title game where one team failed to score a touchdown: the 1971 Dolphins, who lost 24–3 to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium in New Orleans, La. 

Miami's three points came from a field goal in the second quarter before the Dolphins were shutout entirely in the second half. The Cowboys tallied two more touchdowns after halftime to secure Dallas's first-ever Super Bowl championship.

One season later, the Dolphins were also part of the lowest-scoring title game in NFL history. Entering Super Bowl LIII, Super Bowl VII between the Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins was the lowest scoring Super Bowl in history. Miami walked away with a 14–7 win.

Going into the fourth quarter of Sunday's championship game, the Patriots and the Rams were tied at 3–3 with one field goal apiece. But the Patriots scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter to keep the streak of at least one team scoring a touchdown alive. 

