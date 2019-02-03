Super Bowl Squares, Explained

We break down how you can take home some cash on Super Bowl Sunday.

By Michael Shapiro
February 03, 2019

There are numerous ways to make money gambling on the Super Bowl, from point spreads to player props. But for casual fans, the best move may be to participate in Super Bowl squares. How does the game work? We'll explain below. 

Format:

The setup for Super Bowl squares is simple. Create four 10-by-10 boards (one for each quarter), with zero-to-10 on each axis. The Patriots will take one axis, placing the Rams on the other. 

Each square should be priced equally—let's say $1 per square. The members of your respective Super Bowl party can then buy as many squares as they'd like in each quarter. The more squares that are bought, the greater the payout for the winner, although it's not necessary to have every square bought by gametime. 

How to win:  

Once the board is settled, finding a winner is easy. Take the last digit of each team's score in a given quarter and match it on each axis. Whomever owns the square wins the pot. If the square is unowned, you can roll over the money to the next quarter.

Here's a quick example: Say you have the Patriots on the Y axis and the Rams on the X axis. If New England enters the second quarter with a 7-3 lead, the person who selected the box with seven on the vertical axis and three on the horizontal axis would win the first quarter. Repeat the steps in each of the four quarters.

Safest Betting Sites.com

You may have low odds of winning in Super Bowl squares, but the game is a low-risk commitment with a significant reward. Not a bad way to win a few bucks on Super Bowl Sunday. 

