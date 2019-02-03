Team Ruff Defeats Team Fluff in Puppy Bowl XV

Team Fluff won the previous two years.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 03, 2019

Team Ruff defeated Team Fluff 59–51 in Puppy Bowl XV on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Animal Planet's annual contest was a close one throughout the afternoon. Team Fluff entered Sunday's matchup with a two-game winning streak in the Puppy Bowl, including a 93–38 blowout win in 2017.

Team Ruff scored the game's first points, however, setting the pace for the entire game. The contest's score went back and forth between the two teams, with Team Ruff leading 49–37 at the end of the third quarter.

Bumble, a sight and hearing impaired 20-week-old Lab/Chow Chow mix on Team Fluff, won the contest's MVP award with 70% of the vote.Bumble was the first special needs dog to ever win MVP honors.

