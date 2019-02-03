Travis Scott made his Super Bowl LIII halftime show entrance to No. 1 hit single "Sicko Mode" on Sunday.

Scott, who joined Maroon 5 on stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was introduced by SpongeBob SquarePants' "Sweet Victory" Super Bowl performance.

Thanks for the intro, Squidward! pic.twitter.com/LKgNCKlWKC — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 4, 2019

The transition to Travis Scott at the Super Bowl was LEGENDARY 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Y7Gu90SXP — BLACK SPORTSCENTER (@VersaceBoyEnt) February 4, 2019

Scott ended his performance with a crowd surf.

In January, Scott announced that part of his deal with the NFL required the league to make a $500,000 charity donation to the social justice organization Dream Corps. Maroon 5 announced a charitable donation of the same amount to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, with the NFL and their record label, Interscope.

Maroon 5 also performed "Harder to Breathe" and "Girls Like You" as a part of their 30-minute set list.