Watch: Travis Scott Performs 'Sicko Mode' During Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show

Scott joined Maroon 5 and Big Boi for the halftime performance.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 03, 2019

Travis Scott made his Super Bowl LIII halftime show entrance to No. 1 hit single "Sicko Mode" on Sunday.

Scott, who joined Maroon 5 on stage at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, was introduced by SpongeBob SquarePants' "Sweet Victory" Super Bowl performance.

Scott ended his performance with a crowd surf.

In January, Scott announced that part of his deal with the NFL required the league to make a $500,000 charity donation to the social justice organization Dream Corps. Maroon 5 announced a charitable donation of the same amount to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, with the NFL and their record label, Interscope.

Maroon 5 also performed "Harder to Breathe" and "Girls Like You" as a part of their 30-minute set list.

