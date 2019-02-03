The Patriots and Rams will face off in Super Bowl on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.

The Patriots moved past the Chiefs in the AFC Championshp, while the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC Championship to make the big game.

Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during the big game's halftime show. Motown legend Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff.

The game will be televised by CBS and streamed online thorugh the network's website. Broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game for CBS.

Here is a list of CBS affiliates in major metropolitan areas:

Atlanta: WGCL-TV, Channel 46

Los Angeles: KCBS-TV, Channel 2

San Francisco Bay Area: KPIX, Channel 5

Washington, D.C.: WUSA, Channel 9

Denver: KCNC-TV, Channel 4

Miami: WFOR-TV, Channel 4

Chicago: WBBM-TV, Channel 2

Baltimore: WJZ-TV, Channel 13

Boston: WBZ-TV, Channel 4

Detroit: WWJ-TV, Channel 62

New York City: WCBS-TV, Channel 2

Philadelphia: KTW-TV, Channel 3

Pittsburgh: KDKA-TV, Channel 2

Dallas: KTVT, Channel 11

Milwaukee: WDJT-TV, Channel 58

Minneapolis: WCCO-TV, Channel 4

A new reality competition, "The World's Best," starring RuPaul Charles, Faith Hill, James Corden and Drew Barrymore will air right after the Super Bowl.