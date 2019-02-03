Find out what channel the Super Bowl is on
The Patriots and Rams will face off in Super Bowl on Feb. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET.
The Patriots moved past the Chiefs in the AFC Championshp, while the Rams beat the Saints in the NFC Championship to make the big game.
Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi will perform during the big game's halftime show. Motown legend Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem ahead of kickoff.
The game will be televised by CBS and streamed online thorugh the network's website. Broadcasters Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game for CBS.
Here is a list of CBS affiliates in major metropolitan areas:
Atlanta: WGCL-TV, Channel 46
Los Angeles: KCBS-TV, Channel 2
San Francisco Bay Area: KPIX, Channel 5
Washington, D.C.: WUSA, Channel 9
Denver: KCNC-TV, Channel 4
Miami: WFOR-TV, Channel 4
Chicago: WBBM-TV, Channel 2
Baltimore: WJZ-TV, Channel 13
Boston: WBZ-TV, Channel 4
Detroit: WWJ-TV, Channel 62
New York City: WCBS-TV, Channel 2
Philadelphia: KTW-TV, Channel 3
Pittsburgh: KDKA-TV, Channel 2
Dallas: KTVT, Channel 11
Milwaukee: WDJT-TV, Channel 58
Minneapolis: WCCO-TV, Channel 4
A new reality competition, "The World's Best," starring RuPaul Charles, Faith Hill, James Corden and Drew Barrymore will air right after the Super Bowl.