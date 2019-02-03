What Time is Super Bowl Halftime?

While football is the main event of the Super Bowl, many fans tune in to watch the halftime show. If you're here, you're probably wondering when this year's show featuring Maroon 5, Big Boi and Travis Scott starts.

It's impossible to say exactly when the halftime show will begin. But we know Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

According to a 2012 Bloomberg report that looked at Super Bowl broadcasts over two decades, the average game is about three hours and 35 minutes. The Super Bowl takes longer than an average game because of halftime, which is usually around double the normal 15-minute halftime.

The first half typically lasts around an hour and a half, which puts halftime around 8 p.m. ET. Of course, that isn't exact; it depends on how the first two quarters unfold. In 2016, The New York Times examined taxi patterns during the Super Bowl, and halftime always fell around 8 p.m. in the three years examined. So tuning in a few minutes before 8 p.m. ET would probably be wise.

But you want to make sure you see Maroon 5 perform in real time, make sure to keep close tabs on the game.

Past Super Bowl Halftime Shows

2018: Justin Timberlake and the Tennessee Kids along with the University of Minnesota marching band

2017: Lady Gaga

2016: Coldplay, Beyonce, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson and the University of California marching band

2015: Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott and the Arizona State University marching band

2014: Bruno Mars, Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013: Beyonce and Destiny's Child

2012: Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and Cee Lo Green

2011: The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010: The Who

2009: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

2008: Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers

2007: Prince and the Florida A&M marching band

2006: The Rolling Stones

2005: Paul McCartney

2004: Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Jessica Simpson, Nelly and Justin Timberlake along with the University of Houston and Texas Southern University marching bands

2003: Shania Twain, No Doubt and Sting

2002: "Tribute to Sept. 11" performed by U2

2001: "The Kings of Rock and Pop" performed by Aerosmith, 'N'Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige and Nelly

2000: "A Tapestry of Nations" with Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias and Toni Braxton

1999: "Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing" performed by Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan and Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

1998: "A Salute to Motown's 40th Anniversary" with Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves and the Grambling State University marching band

1997: "Blues Brothers Bash" with the Blues Brothers (Dan Akroyd, John Goodman and James Belushi), James Brown and ZZ Top

1996: "Take Me Higher: A Celebration of 30 Years of the Super Bowl" performed by Diana Ross

1995: "Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye" with Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, the Miami Sound Machine

1994: "Rockin' Country Sunday" with Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna and Naomi Judd

1993: "Heal the World" performed by Michael Jackson

1992: "Winter Magic" with Gloria Estefan, the University of Minnesota marching band

1991: "A Small World Tribute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl" performed by New Kids on the Block

1990: "Salute to New Orleans and 40th Anniversary of Peanuts," with trumpeter Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas and the Nicholls State University and Southern University marching bands

1989: "Be Bop Bamboozled" with Elvis Presto

1988: "Something Grand" with 88 grand pianos, the Rockettes, Chubby Checker and the combined San Diego State and USC marching bands

1987: "Salute to Hollywood's 100th Anniversary" with George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University and USC marching bands

1986: "Beat of the Future" with Up with People

1985: "A World of Children's Dreams" with Tops In Blue

1984: "Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen" with the University of Florida and Florida State marching bands

1983: "KaleidoSUPERscope" with the Los Angeles Super Drill Team

1982: "A Salute to the 60s and Motown" with Up with People

1981: "A Mardi Gras Festival" with Helen O'Connell and the Southern University marching band

1980: "A Salute to the Big Band Era" with Up with People and the Grambling State University marching band

1979: "Salute to the Caribbean" with Ken Hamilton and various Caribbean bands

1978: "From Paris to the Paris of America" with Tyler Apache Belles and Apache Band Pete Fountain and Al Hirt

1977: "It's a Small World" with the Los Angeles Unified All-City band

1976: "200 Years and Just a Baby: A Tribute to America's Bicentennial" with Up with People

1975: "Tribute to Duke Ellington" with Mercer Ellington and the Grambling State University band

1974: "A Musical America" with the University of Texas band

1973: "Happiness Is" with the University of Michigan marching band, Woody Herman and Andy Williams

1972: "Salute to Louis Armstrong" with Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt and U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971: Southern Missouri State marching band

1970: "Tribute to Mardi Gras" with Marguerite Piazza, Doc Severinsen, Al Hirt, Lionel Hampton and the Southern University Marching Band

1969: "America Thanks" with the Florida A&M University band and Miami area high school bands

1968: Grambling State University band

1967: The Three Stooges, University of Arizona and Grambling State University marching bands