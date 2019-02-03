Which NFL Player Has Won the Most Super Bowl MVPs?

Tom Brady can earn his fifth Super Bowl MVP this year. 

By Charlotte Carroll
February 03, 2019

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has the chance to earn his fifth Super Bowl MVP this year.

Brady will get the chance to earn his sixth Super Bowl title when the Patriots take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3 in Atlanta. It's his ninth Super Bowl appearance, and he's 5–3 in the big game. 

Brady has won the Super Bowl MVP award in four of five Super Bowl victories—the most of any NFL player. He earned that distinction in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XLIX and LI.

He has one more Super Bowl MVP award than Joe Montana.

Bart Starr, Terry Bradshaw and Eli Manning have won the award twice. Starr and Bradshaw have won it in back-to-back years. Seven Cowboys players have won the award, the most of any NFL team.

Quarterbacks are also favored to win the award, with 29 earning the honor in 52 games.

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIII is at 6:30 p.m. ET.

