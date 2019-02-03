Which quarterbacks have won the most Super Bowls?

Quarterback Tom Brady is often called the G.O.A.T., or "Greatest of All Time." And for good reason.

The 41-year-old Brady leads the pack of quarterbacks with the most Super Bowl titles.

Brady leads the list with five rings, winning his most recent in 2017 against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. He could have won his sixth last season in Super Bowl LII, but the Patriots lost 41–33 to the Eagles. He'll have another chance to win his sixth on Sunday against the Rams in Super Bowl LIII.

Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana have four Super Bowl titles to their names.

Troy Aikman has three championships, while 12 quarterbacks have won multiple Super Bowls.

Super Bowl LIII will be played Feb. 3.