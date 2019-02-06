Case Keenum is trying not to read into the Broncos' reported search for a new quarterback, the team's 2018 starter told reporters on Wednesday.

Keenum, who led the Broncos to a 6–10 record last season, has not inspired confidence from general manager John Elway as of late. In January, Elway told NBC's Peter King that Keenum was "probably a short-time fix" and that Denver needed to find a long-term quarterback during the offseason.

Keenum said he follows some of the talk, but tries to take it for what it's worth.

"It's not something that's affecting me in my preparation and if I'm ready to go as a football player and what my job is," Keenum said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "It's not affecting my job. For me, I take more of what my coaches say and the meetings that we've had. I had a great meeting with John at the end of the year. We all have to do better. That's hands down what it comes down to. I was mad just like every other Broncos fan watching all these playoff games and [we're] sitting at home. I feel the same way. We all have to be better."

The Broncos signed Keenum to a two-year, $36 million contract last spring. Keenum was the third quarterback to start in Denver's system in the past two years. Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch and second-rounder Brock Osweiler are no longer with the team.

"I take my job very seriously," Keenum said. "I love what I do. I care deeply about this game and representing not just myself and my family, but the name on the front of my jersey. There's a long tradition here, and coming in I knew that. I'm not going to sit here and lie to you and tell you it was easy this year. There were probably press conferences that I didn't want to go to than ones I did. But that's the nature of the business. That's why I do what I do because I can handle it. I can do those things and I'm going to battle my tail off."

Keenum recorded 3,890 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018.