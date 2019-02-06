Case Keenum Addresses Broncos' QB Uncertainty, John Elway's Recent Comments

Elway called Keenum a "short-term fix" in January.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
February 06, 2019

Case Keenum is trying not to read into the Broncos' reported search for a new quarterback, the team's 2018 starter told reporters on Wednesday.

Keenum, who led the Broncos to a 6–10 record last season, has not inspired confidence from general manager John Elway as of late. In January, Elway told NBC's Peter King that Keenum was "probably a short-time fix" and that Denver needed to find a long-term quarterback during the offseason.

Keenum said he follows some of the talk, but tries to take it for what it's worth.

"It's not something that's affecting me in my preparation and if I'm ready to go as a football player and what my job is," Keenum said, according to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic. "It's not affecting my job. For me, I take more of what my coaches say and the meetings that we've had. I had a great meeting with John at the end of the year. We all have to do better. That's hands down what it comes down to. I was mad just like every other Broncos fan watching all these playoff games and [we're] sitting at home. I feel the same way. We all have to be better."

The Broncos signed Keenum to a two-year, $36 million contract last spring. Keenum was the third quarterback to start in Denver's system in the past two years. Former first-round pick Paxton Lynch and second-rounder Brock Osweiler are no longer with the team.

"I take my job very seriously," Keenum said. "I love what I do. I care deeply about this game and representing not just myself and my family, but the name on the front of my jersey. There's a long tradition here, and coming in I knew that. I'm not going to sit here and lie to you and tell you it was easy this year. There were probably press conferences that I didn't want to go to than ones I did. But that's the nature of the business. That's why I do what I do because I can handle it. I can do those things and I'm going to battle my tail off."

Keenum recorded 3,890 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 2018.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message