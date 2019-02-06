New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will have surgery on Thursday after suffering a broken forearm during Super Bowl LIII, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Chung will also undergo an additional surgery in about three weeks to take care of a shoulder issue he played through during most of the season. The three-time Super Bowl champion will likely miss OTAs due to the shoulder surgery but should return for training camp, Howe reports.

Chung injured his arm during the third quarter of the Patriots' 13–3 Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. While attempting to tackle Rams running back Todd Gurley, Chung became wedged between Gurley and Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. Chung left the field under his own power wearing an air cast and did not return for the rest of the game.

During 15 regular season games, Chung recorded 84 tackles, one interception and a half sack this year.