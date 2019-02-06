Report: Patrick Chung to Have Surgeries on Broken Arm and Injured Shoulder

Chung could reportedly be out until training camp due to upcoming surgeries on his arm and shoulder.

By Jenna West
February 06, 2019

New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung will have surgery on Thursday after suffering a broken forearm during Super Bowl LIII, according to The Athletic's Jeff Howe.

Chung will also undergo an additional surgery in about three weeks to take care of a shoulder issue he played through during most of the season. The three-time Super Bowl champion will likely miss OTAs due to the shoulder surgery but should return for training camp, Howe reports.

Chung injured his arm during the third quarter of the Patriots' 13–3 Super Bowl victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night. While attempting to tackle Rams running back Todd Gurley, Chung became wedged between Gurley and Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. Chung left the field under his own power wearing an air cast and did not return for the rest of the game.

During 15 regular season games, Chung recorded 84 tackles, one interception and a half sack this year.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message