Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall will likely become another player on the market when the NFL's free agency period begins on March 13, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Friday.

According to Schefter, Marshall was notified by the Broncos that the team would likely decline his 2019 option.

Marshall, 29, won a Super Bowl with the Broncos in 2016 and started 64 games with 423 tackles between 2013 and 2018. He's entering his fourth year on a five-year, $32 million contract with $15 million in guarantees and will have a cap hit of $9 million next season.

The Broncos would save $5 million if they cut Marshall, who missed five games in 2018 wih a knee injury.

Marshall told reporters in December that he would "absolutely" restructure his deal if he was asked to.

“I’d welcome it, absolutely,” Marshall said. “But it’s up to (the Broncos’ front office). There would have to be some financials worked out and the situation would have to be perfect and good for me. Because I still feel like I’ve got a lot left. I’ve still got some in the tank. We’ll see who believes in me the most.”

Marshall was drafted by the Broncos out of Nevada in the fifth-round of the 2012 draft.