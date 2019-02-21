NFL teams can select players to use the franchise tag on as a means of securing another year of service without free agency and in hopes of reaching a long term deal.

Teams have until March 5 to use it, and once it's tendered and signed, teams and players have until July 15 to try to negotiate a deal.

If no deal is reached, the player must play under that tag, which is not to be less than the average of the league's top five salaries at the player's position.

In each of the past two years, five teams have used the tag on players, with only three able to reach a deal before the deadline.

The scouting combine and college pro days are also approaching in preparation for April's draft as teams continue to set draft boards.

Here are all the latest rumors and news from around the NFL.

• Landon Collins could have franchise tag placed on him by the New York Giants and sit out spring and summer minicamps while trying to negotiate a long-term deal if tag is placed. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Steelers say they won't place any tag on running back Le'Veon Bell, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

• Miami Dolphins wide receiver Devante Parker likely won't return to team next season, even though the team picked up his fifth-year option. (Adam Beasley, Miami Herald)

• The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Jaelen Strong. Strong, a former third-round pick, did not play in 2018.

• The Bears are expected to release tight end Dion Sims. He was due $6 million in 2019. (Ian Rapoport, NFL.com)

• The agent for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen says he is 'hopeful' the two sides can come to an agreement on an extension. (SKOR North radio)