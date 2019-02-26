Bears right guard Kyle Long has agreed to a restructured contract with Chicago that will ensure he's on the squad this upcoming season, reports The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs.

The 30-year-old Long had three remaining years on his old contract, but there was talk the Bears would release him to save cap space. He was supposed to have an $8.5 million cap hit this upcoming season.

Long tweeted, "Bear for Life" shortly before Briggs made the report Tuesday.

Bear for Life 🙏🏼 — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) February 26, 2019

Long had missed at least six games the last three seasons due to injuries.

The Bears drafted Long with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft.