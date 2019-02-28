Complaint Filed After Ex-Packers Coach Mike McCarthy Rips Refs at Stepson's Basketball Game

A complaint was filed after an incident involving ex-Packers coach Mike McCarthy and refs at his stepson's high school basketball game.

By Scooby Axson
February 28, 2019

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy is accused of berating officials at his stepson’s high school basketball game on Tuesday, reports Fox 11 in Green Bay.

According to the report, a complaint was filed to the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association after McCarthy was seen on security cameras arguing with officials following a game at Pulaski High School in Wisconsin.

McCarthy's stepson plays for Notre Dame Academy, which lost by one point to Pulaaki. The loss ended Notre Dame's season.

"This parent chose to follow the officials and berate them, which is clearly unacceptable,"  Pulaski athletic director Janel Batten said to FOX 11. "Some things were said, some language was used that we don't want in our gym, unsportsmanlike language."

“We have been contacted by the WIAA regarding last night’s basketball game, and we are currently looking further into this situation,” Notre Dame Academy athletic director Steph Mathu said in a statement. “We will continue to stress the importance of sportsmanship and respect to our students, parents, fans, and community members.”

The 55-year-old McCarthy spent 12 seasons as Green Bay's coach before he was fired in December.

He had a 135-85-2 record and won one Super Bowl title during his tenure with the team.

