NFL, NFLPA Agree on 2019 Salary Cap Set at $188.2 Million

2019's salary cap is $11 million higher than 2018.

By Emily Caron
March 01, 2019

The NFL and the NFL Players Association have set the 2019 salary cap at $188.2 million, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The salary cap, simply put, is the amount of money each team is allowed to spend on players' salaries. By giving each team the same amount of money to spend, the concept creates a level playing field during free agency.

2019's final $188.2 million figure represents an $11 million increase from the 2018 cap number of $177.2 million. This agreement marks the sixth straight year the cap has risen by more than $10 million. It is on par with the league's earlier projection that the cap would be between $187 and $191.1 million, a message that was communicated to general managers by the NFL's management council at a December meeting in Dallas.

According to The Washington Post, the framework for this year's deal also allots an additional $40 million to player benefits. The total player costs for the 2019 season will be $228 million with the benefits, which include pension payments for former players, the Bell-Rozelle pension plans for active players, a player annuity, and health care.

Friday's news also comes amid growing optimism that both the NFL and the NFLPA will be able to come to terms on a new labor agreement this year. The current collective bargaining extension expires after the 2020 season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message