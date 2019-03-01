The NFL and the NFL Players Association have set the 2019 salary cap at $188.2 million, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The salary cap, simply put, is the amount of money each team is allowed to spend on players' salaries. By giving each team the same amount of money to spend, the concept creates a level playing field during free agency.

2019's final $188.2 million figure represents an $11 million increase from the 2018 cap number of $177.2 million. This agreement marks the sixth straight year the cap has risen by more than $10 million. It is on par with the league's earlier projection that the cap would be between $187 and $191.1 million, a message that was communicated to general managers by the NFL's management council at a December meeting in Dallas.

NFL salary cap by year:

2014: $133M

2015: $143.28M

2016: $155.27M

2017: $167M

2018: $177.2M

2019: $188.2M — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2019

According to The Washington Post, the framework for this year's deal also allots an additional $40 million to player benefits. The total player costs for the 2019 season will be $228 million with the benefits, which include pension payments for former players, the Bell-Rozelle pension plans for active players, a player annuity, and health care.

Friday's news also comes amid growing optimism that both the NFL and the NFLPA will be able to come to terms on a new labor agreement this year. The current collective bargaining extension expires after the 2020 season.