Mercedes-Benz Stadium Goes Cashless, Slashes Concession Prices Again

No cash accepted for tickets, concessions at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium.

By Scooby Axson
March 04, 2019

Fans that bring cash to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to pay for food and other items better start carrying plastic from now on.

Stadium officials said Monday that they are moving away from cash transactions for all events in the stadium, to include home games for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

Now any purchase made in the stadium will have to be done by credit card or a mobile phone payment.

The cashless stadium will start the practice starting March 10.

Steve Cannon, CEO of Falcons and Atlanta United parent company AMB Group, said the move was made so transactions can be quicker and to shorten concession stands and merchandise shops waits.

"A little investment to make it as seamless as possible for fans," said Cannon. "Arthur Blank repeatedly challenges us to find innovative ways to further improve operations across our businesses,"

The Tampa Bay Rays announced in January that Tropicana Field would also no longer accept cash.

Also the Falcons announced that they are again slashing prices for their already "fan friendly" foods. Hot dogs will now cost $1.50 instead of $2 and chips and salsa, previously $5, will now set you back $4.50.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message