Fans that bring cash to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to pay for food and other items better start carrying plastic from now on.

Stadium officials said Monday that they are moving away from cash transactions for all events in the stadium, to include home games for the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United.

Now any purchase made in the stadium will have to be done by credit card or a mobile phone payment.

The cashless stadium will start the practice starting March 10.

Steve Cannon, CEO of Falcons and Atlanta United parent company AMB Group, said the move was made so transactions can be quicker and to shorten concession stands and merchandise shops waits.

"A little investment to make it as seamless as possible for fans," said Cannon. "Arthur Blank repeatedly challenges us to find innovative ways to further improve operations across our businesses,"

The Tampa Bay Rays announced in January that Tropicana Field would also no longer accept cash.

Also the Falcons announced that they are again slashing prices for their already "fan friendly" foods. Hot dogs will now cost $1.50 instead of $2 and chips and salsa, previously $5, will now set you back $4.50.