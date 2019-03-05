Quinnen Williams Only Ate Four Oreos Before Running the 40-Yard Dash at Combine

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Need to run a record-breaking 40? Eat some Oreos. 

By Charlotte Carroll
March 05, 2019

Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had given up Oreos to train for the NFL Combine. 

But like all of us when offered the tasty treat, Williams caved and ate four double-stuffed Oreos before running the 40-yard dash. Four double-stuffed Oreos and only four double-stuffed Oreos. The handful of cookies served as his breakfast that morning. 

Hey, you can't just have one. He told The Athletic's Vic Tafur he "just needed a little snack on the way."

The 303-pound Williams then ran a 4.87 40 his first time before going back and running a 4.83. Besides turning in a personal best time, it was the fastest time by a 300-pound man since 2012 and the fourth-fastest since 2003.

Williams finished his 2018 season with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback pressures. And while a potential top-10 draft pick is in his future, Williams also hopes to cash in on his predilection for cookies.

"I really love Oreos,” Williams told Tafur on endorsement opportunities. "I hope they were watching today."

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message