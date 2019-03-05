Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had given up Oreos to train for the NFL Combine.

But like all of us when offered the tasty treat, Williams caved and ate four double-stuffed Oreos before running the 40-yard dash. Four double-stuffed Oreos and only four double-stuffed Oreos. The handful of cookies served as his breakfast that morning.

Hey, you can't just have one. He told The Athletic's Vic Tafur he "just needed a little snack on the way."

The 303-pound Williams then ran a 4.87 40 his first time before going back and running a 4.83. Besides turning in a personal best time, it was the fastest time by a 300-pound man since 2012 and the fourth-fastest since 2003.

Williams finished his 2018 season with 19.5 tackles for a loss and 12 quarterback pressures. And while a potential top-10 draft pick is in his future, Williams also hopes to cash in on his predilection for cookies.

"I really love Oreos,” Williams told Tafur on endorsement opportunities. "I hope they were watching today."