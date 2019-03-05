Marc Trestman will be the head coach and general manager of the XFL's Tampa Bay franchise, the league announced Tuesday.

Trestman last coached in the CFL, winning the Grey Cup in 2017 with Toronto. He won titles with Montreal in 2009 and 2010 during a five-year stint with the team.

In his only NFL head coaching stint, Trestman led Chicago to an 8–8 season in 2013 and 5–11 record in 2014. He was fired in 2014 and became the offesnive coordinator for the Ravens before returning to the CFL.

Trestman is the fourth XFL coach to be named in the eight-team league. Bob Stoops will coach Dallas, Jim Zorn will be in Seattle and Pep Hamilton will be in Washington. There will also be teams in Houston, Los Angeles, New York and St. Louis.

Vince McMahon's XFL will return with a 10-week regular season in February 2020.