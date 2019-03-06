Former Packers FB John Kuhn to Retire With Team After 12 NFL Seasons

Kuhn was selected to three Pro Bowls during his time in Green Bay.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
March 06, 2019

Fullback John Kuhn is retiring as a Green Bay Packer after playing nine of his 12 NFL seasons with the team, the Packers announced on Wednesday.

Kuhn, 36, last played in the NFL in 2017 wth the New Orleans Saints. He didn't play last season.

Kuhn originally started his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Shippensburg (Pa.) University before being claimed off waivers by the Packers in 2007.

Kuhn played in 139 regular season games with the Packers, the second most in franchise history by a running back. He was selected to three Pro Bowls during his time with the team.

"John was a terrific football player and tremendous teammate who contributed to many years of success for the Packers," general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "He was a true professional whose work ethic and leadership set a great example both on the field and in the locker room. We want to thank John and his family for all they did for the Packers and in the community as well as wish them nothing but the best."

Kuhn was also a member of the Super Bowl XLV team that defeated the Steelers in 2010. His seven postseason touchdowns are the second most in Packers franchise history.

Kuhn will finish his career with 658 rushing yars and 642 receiving yards. He scored 28 career touchdowns in 166 games for the Steelers, Packers and Saints.

