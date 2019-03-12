Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly expected to resign with New Orleans despite a "bigger deal" on the table from Miami, according to Jane Slater of the NFL Network.

Slater added that Bridgewater reportedly values the locker room culture and the prospect of taking over as the Saints' starter one day when perennial All-Pro QB Drew Brees retires.

Bridgewater played on 71 snaps last season, most of which came during New Orleans' Week 17 loss to the Panthers when he went 14-of-23 for one touchdown and an interception. In five appearances in 2018, Bridgewater completed 60.9% of attempts for 118 passing yards.

The 26-year-old quarterback was traded to the Saints from the Jets last August in exchange for a third-round pick. He joined New York in March of 2018 on a one-year, $6 million deal that included $9 million in incentives after being released by the Vikings at the end of the 2017 season.

Minnesota took Bridgewater in the first round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Louisville. The former Cardinal went on to win 2014 Rookie of the Year honors and a Pro Bowl nod the next season in 2015. Bridgewater amassed 10 franchise records at the quarterback position while with the Vikings, but his time with the team was cut short when he suffered a season-ending leg injury which both tore the quarterback's ACL and dislocated his knee at the start of the 2016 season.

No details of the either the Dolphins or the Saints offer have yet been released.