Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit by his former agent, Ben Dogra. Dogra is suing Griffin for more than $650,000, according to ESPN.

The lawsuit, which was reportedly filed in the U.S. District Court's Eastern District of Missouri last week, says that Griffin fired Dogra in 2018 but did not pay him his negotiated 15% share of marketing and endorsement deals. According to court documents, Dogra alleged that he invoiced Griffin for nearly $390,000 in 2014 but was paid about $13,000. Griffin paid just over $36,000 of the almost $260,000 he was billed in 2015 and none of the $59,000 he owed in 2016.

According to court documents, Dogra is suing Griffin for repayment of the debt in addition to interest and damages. Griffin is currently represented by Relativity Sports.

The 29-year-old signal caller signed a two-year contract with the Ravens on March 21 as Lamar Jackson's backup.

Griffin was selected by the Redskins with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He was named to the Pro Bowl and won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his first season, but sustained a knee injury during the playoffs that derailed his career in Washington. After four seasons with the Redskins, he spent one year in Cleveland and was out of the NFL in 2017.

After signing a one-year deal with the Ravens last year, Griffin served as the team's third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. In two appearances in the 2018 season, Griffin went two-of-four for 24 yards.