Tom Brady Joins Twitter on April Fools Day, Jokingly Tweets That He's Retiring

Brady may have caused some panic among Patriots fans with his first tweet.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 01, 2019

Leave it to Tom Brady to join Twitter on April Fools day.

On a day when many are looking to avoid falling into others' practical jokes and hoaxes, the Patriots' 41-year-old quarterback decided it was a good time to finally create a Twitter account—and then immediately announce that he was retiring.

"I'm retiring," Brady wrote in his first-ever tweet on Monday. "In my spare time, I'll be tweeting."

The tweet posted at 12:19 p.m. ET had surpassed 20,000 likes within the first 30 minutes. Brady picked up more than 34,000 followers in that span. 

While many users appeared immune to Brady's prank, some Patriots fans were sent into a frenzy.

Even the Patriots weren't amused by Brady's April Fools jab.

Of course, Brady previously said he wanted to play until he was 45, adding that he feels faster now than he felt at age 18. The four-time Super Bowl MVP finished the 2018 season with 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Hopefully another year on the field means more crafty tweets from Brady.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message