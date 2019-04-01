Leave it to Tom Brady to join Twitter on April Fools day.

On a day when many are looking to avoid falling into others' practical jokes and hoaxes, the Patriots' 41-year-old quarterback decided it was a good time to finally create a Twitter account—and then immediately announce that he was retiring.

"I'm retiring," Brady wrote in his first-ever tweet on Monday. "In my spare time, I'll be tweeting."

I'm retiring. In my spare time, I'll be tweeting #LFG — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 1, 2019

The tweet posted at 12:19 p.m. ET had surpassed 20,000 likes within the first 30 minutes. Brady picked up more than 34,000 followers in that span.

While many users appeared immune to Brady's prank, some Patriots fans were sent into a frenzy.

I never clicked on something so fast in my life. — Brian (@BriBriTheSlyGuy) April 1, 2019

Even the Patriots weren't amused by Brady's April Fools jab.

Of course, Brady previously said he wanted to play until he was 45, adding that he feels faster now than he felt at age 18. The four-time Super Bowl MVP finished the 2018 season with 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Hopefully another year on the field means more crafty tweets from Brady.