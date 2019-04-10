Authorities in Kansas City cited a man who has been accused of flashing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during their AFC championship game in January.

A green dot was seen to be focused on Brady's upper body and face during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

A single count of disturbing the peace against 64–year-old Dwyan Morgan was announced by prosecutors. The offense is punishable by up to a year in jail or a fine up to $1,000.

Our photographer, Turner Twyman, caught someone pointing what appears to be a laser pointer in Tom Brady's face last night. Play between the "muff" that wasn't and Sorensen int. @NFL, @Patriots and @Chiefs all told me they weren't aware of the incident. pic.twitter.com/ejWBQ6i64C — William Joy (@WilliamKMBC) January 21, 2019

The laser beam was spotted on Brady at least three different times during the fourth quarter, including Brady's handoff to Sony Michel with eight minutes left in the game. On the next play, Brady was intercepted by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen,

The laser was not picked up by CBS, who broadcast the game.

The NFL has said that the laser did not affect the game and prosecutors said that evidence showed Brady was not aware of the laser being shined at him.

The Patriots won the game 37–31 in overtime and went on to beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII.