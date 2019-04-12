Hall of Fame and Former Packers Lineman Forrest Gregg Dies at 85

Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images

Gregg played 15 seasons with the Packers and Cowboys.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 12, 2019

Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend Forrest Gregg has died at the age of 85, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Friday.

Gregg, who earned the nickname "Iron Man" for playing in a then-record 188 consecutive NFL games during his career, was a six-time All-Pro and nine-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle. Gregg played 15 seasons in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys from 1956 to 1971.

Gregg then spent 11 seasons as an NFL head coach with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Packers, compiling a 75–85–1 record. He took the Bengals to Super Bowl XVI but fell 26–21 to San Francisco.

"The game lost a giant today," Hall of Fame president David Baker said in a statement. "Forrest Gregg exemplified greatness during a legendary career that earned him a Bronzed Bust in Canton. He was the type of player who led by example and, in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him. Forrest symbolized many great traits and virtues that can be learned from this Game to inspire people from all walks of life."

Gregg was a member of three Super Bowl championship teams and six NFL/NFC championships. He was elected to the NFL's all-decade team of the 1960s and the league's 75th anniversary team. Gregg was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977.

Green Bay coach Vince Lombardi once called Gregg the “best player I ever coached.”

Gregg was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2011.

