Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat will not be attending the NFL draft, ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported on Saturday.

According to Schefter and Mortensen, Sweat has decided to watch the draft with his family in Georgia. Sweat had originally planned on attending the draft in Nashville.

"My devoted grandparents and a host of other family members helped me to get to this point in my life and I wanted to celebrate this special day with my family, so we all chose to do so where it all started for me, Stone Mountain, Georgia," Sweat told ESPN through his agent, Brian Overstreet.

Sweat, a top prospect in this year's draft, has fallen down NFL teams's draft boards due to concerns about a heart condition that was detected at February's combine. Sweat did not mention his heart condition as pertaining to the decision, according to the report.

After being cleared to participate in February's combine, Sweat set the combine record for 40-yard dash time for a defensive lineman by running a 4.41 at 6'5", 260 pounds.

The NFL draft will take place on April 25.