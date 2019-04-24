Where Is the 2020 NFL Draft Held? Host City Details, Dates

Find out where next year's draft will be held.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 25, 2019

The 2020 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas for the first time ever.

The choice, which was announced in December, comes a year and a half after the league approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas. The Raiders are set to move to Vegas for the 2020 season.

The drafted is expected to be held April 23 to 25.

The 2019 draft starts Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville. The Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Buccaneers round out the top five picks this year.

The 2018 draft was held at& AT&T Stadium in Arlington, while Philadelphia hosted the 2017 edition.

