The 2020 NFL Draft will be in Las Vegas for the first time ever.

The choice, which was announced in December, comes a year and a half after the league approved the Raiders' relocation to Las Vegas. The Raiders are set to move to Vegas for the 2020 season.

The drafted is expected to be held April 23 to 25.

The 2019 draft starts Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET from Nashville. The Cardinals, 49ers, Jets, Raiders and Buccaneers round out the top five picks this year.

The 2018 draft was held at& AT&T Stadium in Arlington, while Philadelphia hosted the 2017 edition.