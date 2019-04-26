Mike Francesa Says Eli Manning Canceled His Weekly Spot on WFAN

The Giants drafted quarterback Daniel Jones in this year's first round of the draft.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 26, 2019

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has canceled his weekly spot with Mike Francesa ahead of this year's NFL season.

Francesa said Manning will not be appearing on WFAN on Mondays as he has previously for several years. According to Francesa, Manning canceled because he is not certain he will be the team's starting quarterback throughout the season.

Although general manager Dave Gettleman reassured Manning that the starting position was his, the Giants drafted Duke quarterback Daniel Jones with the sixth-overall pick on Thursday. Gettleman mentioned a potential plan that would involve Jones sitting for three years behind Manning after the pick.

“Maybe we’re going to be the Green Bay model where (Aaron) Rodgers sat for three years,” Gettleman told reporters. “Who knows? It’s one of those deals where it doesn’t make a difference what position it is. You can never have too many good players at one position.”

Manning finished the 2018 season with 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The Giants went 5–11 last year.

