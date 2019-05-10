Jets Rookie Quinnen Williams Was Super Starstruck Meeting Le'Veon Bell, Sam Darnold

Williams was selected by New York with the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. 

By Michael Shapiro
May 10, 2019

Jets rookie Quinnen Williams was a bit starstruck upon arriving at the team's facility for rookie orientation this week when he met high-profile starters Sam Darnold, Jamal Adams and Le'Veon Bell. The 303-pound defensive lineman was selected by New York with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 draft

"I was like a little fan at first," Williams told reporters at the Jets' practice facility in Florham Park, N.J. "I met Le'Veon Bell yesterday and I was like, 'whoa, that's Le'Veon Bell, the No. 1 running back in the NFL, that's crazy'... I met Sam Darnold that's crazy. Jamal Adams, I got Jamal Adams on my [Madden] ultimate team, it's crazy."

Williams was the second defensive player drafted in the 2019 draft, following Ohio State edge rusher Nick Bosa. Williams played two seasons at Alabama before declaring for the NFL draft. He tallied 19.5 tackles for loss and eight sacks with the Crimson Tide in 2018 en route to an All-American honor. 

The Jets finished last in the AFC North in 2018 at 4–12. They selected Darnold with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

New York last reached the postseason in 2010.

