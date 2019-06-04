Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster broke out his best velvet tuxedo on Saturday when he attended the Chartiers Valley (Penn.) High School prom with a fan.

Smith-Schuster accompanied student Anthony Molinaro, who found himself without a date following a breakup prior to the prom.

"Got a DM from [Molinaro] a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school!" Smith-Schuster wrote on Monday.

Prom w/ my bro @amoli_13! Got a DM from him a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school! YouTube vid coming soon! pic.twitter.com/lL8pUzXZJf — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) June 3, 2019

The USC product took pictures with prom attendees and their families before the event.

SO COOL! How nice is this?! Thanks to Channel 11 viewer Brittany Babish for sending these! @TeamJuJu of the @steelers went to the Chartiers Valley prom & took pics with her daughter Isabella & little son Roman. Awesome! #GoSteelers #BlackAndGold #JUJU #Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/Q9TNOJJlSK — Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) June 1, 2019

Smith-Schuster reached his first Pro Bowl in 2018, leading the Steelers with 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh finished second in the AFC North in 2018 at 9–6–1.