Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Attends Pittsburgh Prom With Fan

Smith-Schuster went to a Pittsburgh area high school prom after student Anthony Molinaro's date "broke up with him prior to the prom."

By Michael Shapiro
June 04, 2019

Steelers wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster broke out his best velvet tuxedo on Saturday when he attended the Chartiers Valley (Penn.) High School prom with a fan. 

Smith-Schuster accompanied student Anthony Molinaro, who found himself without a date following a breakup prior to the prom.

"Got a DM from [Molinaro] a while back about needing someone to go with, decided why not, had a litty night at his school!" Smith-Schuster wrote on Monday. 

The USC product took pictures with prom attendees and their families before the event. 

Smith-Schuster reached his first Pro Bowl in 2018, leading the Steelers with 111 receptions and 1,426 receiving yards.

Pittsburgh finished second in the AFC North in 2018 at 9–6–1. 

