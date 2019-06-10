Former Browns and Buccaneers tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was found guilty on Monday of raping a 58-year-old woman, per Yahoo Sports's Dan Wetzel. Winslow was also found guilty of indecent exposure toward the 58-year-old woman and on one of his two lewd conduct charges, but the jury remained deadlocked on six other felony charges.

Winslow was facing 12 felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents with three women. He could be sentenced to 3-8 years in prison for his rape conviction.

Just has found Kellen Winslow II guilty of rape of a 58-year-old homeless woman known as Jane Doe 2. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 10, 2019

The Miami product was drafted by the Browns with the No. 6 pick in the 2004 draft. Winslow caught 469 passes in nine seasons, including 25 touchdowns.

A 2007 Pro Bowler, Winslow Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr.