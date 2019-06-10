Kellen Winslow Jr. Found Guilty of Raping 58-Year-Old Woman

San Diego Informer via Twitter

The 35-year-old former NFL tight end was facing a dozen felony and misdemeanor charges.

By Michael Shapiro
June 10, 2019

Former Browns and Buccaneers tight end Kellen Winslow Jr. was found guilty on Monday of raping a 58-year-old woman, per Yahoo Sports's Dan Wetzel. Winslow was also found guilty of indecent exposure toward the 58-year-old woman and on one of his two lewd conduct charges, but the jury remained deadlocked on six other felony charges.

Winslow was facing 12 felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from incidents with three women. He could be sentenced to 3-8 years in prison for his rape conviction.

The Miami product was drafted by the Browns with the No. 6 pick in the 2004 draft. Winslow caught 469 passes in nine seasons, including 25 touchdowns.

A 2007 Pro Bowler, Winslow Jr. is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message