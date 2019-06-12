Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll believes linebacker Mychal Kendricks will play in 2019 despite his ongoing insider trading case, Carroll told reporters after mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

Carroll added that Kendricks was "optimistic" about the case.

"There's not much that I can say that's going to be proper at this time," Carroll said. "Everything's moving along and he's real optimistic about how things are going. But really not too much to report. I can't tell you much more than that."

Kendricks, 28, was charged with allegedly receiving non-public information about corporate mergers in 2014 from television writer Damilare Sonoiki, who was an employee at Goldman Sachs at the time. Kendricks used that information to invest in the companies that were about to be acquired, according to U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, and made approximately $1.2 million in profit.

Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges last September and was released by the Browns following his plea. He signed a one-year deal with Seattle a week later and appeared in three games for the Seahawks before serving an eight-game suspension.

Kendricks's sentencing date was originally scheduled for April 4 but has been postponed.