Sean McVay: Jared Goff Extension Will Get Done

Sean McVay said there is a 'zero percent chance' the Rams don't extend Jared Goff.

By Scooby Axson
June 14, 2019

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he isn't worried about quarterback Jared Goff getting a contract extension and is tired of talking about the subject.

McVay again addressed speculation on whether Goff is the future of the franchise.

"Whether it ends up happening this year or next year, there is a zero percent chance this guy's not gonna get an extension he's worthy of," McVay said to NFL.com. "All the narratives out there are wrong. Jared and I couldn't be more connected, and I couldn't be more appreciative of him as our leader. He is so vital and important to us and our success. That extension will get done. It's a matter of when, not if."

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, is set to make $4.3 million this season and $22.8 million after the Rams exercised his fifth-year option.

The No. 2 pick in that draft, Carson Wentz, just a received four-year, $128 million deal with $107 million in guarantees.

Goff is 24–14 as a starter and completed 65% of his passes for 4,688 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl appearance.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message