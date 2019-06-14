Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said he isn't worried about quarterback Jared Goff getting a contract extension and is tired of talking about the subject.

McVay again addressed speculation on whether Goff is the future of the franchise.

"Whether it ends up happening this year or next year, there is a zero percent chance this guy's not gonna get an extension he's worthy of," McVay said to NFL.com. "All the narratives out there are wrong. Jared and I couldn't be more connected, and I couldn't be more appreciative of him as our leader. He is so vital and important to us and our success. That extension will get done. It's a matter of when, not if."

Goff, the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL draft, is set to make $4.3 million this season and $22.8 million after the Rams exercised his fifth-year option.

The No. 2 pick in that draft, Carson Wentz, just a received four-year, $128 million deal with $107 million in guarantees.

Goff is 24–14 as a starter and completed 65% of his passes for 4,688 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season, leading Los Angeles to a Super Bowl appearance.