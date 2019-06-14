Packers Made Paul McCartney a Shareholder at His Lambeau Field Concert

McCartney received a special gift when he played his concert at Lambeau Field.

By Jenna West
June 14, 2019

Paul McCartney seems like the kind of man who must own everything, and now he can say he has a piece of the Packers too.

Before McCartney played his concert at Lambeau Field last Saturday, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy gave the former Beatle a stock certificate, according to the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Murphy also presented McCartney with a game ball to commemorate his first time playing in Green Bay, which gave the singer the perfect chance to show off his arm.

"I didn’t realize he was left-handed," Murphy said. "He threw a pass with his left hand, and [Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement] Gabrielle Valdez Dow made a perfect catch."

McCartney sold out the show with a crowd of nearly 50,000 people and delivered one of the best performances Packers fans have seen in years.

Now he's officially a part of the franchise and can add NFL team shareholder to the long list of achievements fit for Sir Paul McCartney.

