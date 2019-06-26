Fantasy football season is here, and SI.com has already given you breakouts, sleepers and busts, as well as all the other elements that you’ve come to expect from our fantasy football draft kit. But we all know draft prep season doesn't really begin until we roll out the full rankings.

Below is our first crack at the Top 300 players for 2019. Within the rankings, you can find some of those other staples listed above. Looking for breakouts? Look toward the top and in the middle of the rankings. Hunting for sleepers? Scroll beyond the top 100 players, or so. Wondering who could make your team go bust? Find some big names ranked lower than you’d expect. The fantasy football season feels like an odyssey at times, and it all starts with rankings.

You can also get a sense for where my personal preferences differ from industry pros and everyday fantasy players because I've included columns comparing my rankings to expert consensus ranking (ECR) and average draft position (ADP). The ECR reflects every player's average ranking among the industry members who submit their rankings to FantasyPros. ADP is a number FantasyPros compiles by averaging out where every player is being selected in mock drafts around the internet. These numbers allow you to see players I'm higher on (like Marlon Mack, Aaron Jones and Dante Pettis) and players I'm lower on (like Josh Jacobs, Alshon Jeffery and Stefon Diggs).

The default rankings are for half-PPR leagues, which have become the industry standard. The rankings will be updated throughout the summer, reflecting changes resulting from training camp, preseason games, or simply our shifting attitudes. Be sure to keep this link bookmarked and check back every so often. The fantasy football landscape changes often and quickly during the summer, and you’ll want to go into every draft and auction with the most up-to-date information. We’ll make sure you have it right here.