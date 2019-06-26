Tom Brady and Peyton Manning Are ... Friends?

Brady and Manning faced off 17 times during their careers.

By Emily Caron
June 26, 2019

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are apparently friends.

The longtime Patriots quarterback shared a selfie with Manning on social media on Wednesday with the caption, "Spoiler alert...we were friends this whole time. Always great to see you Peyton!"

The two are often compared in the never-ending debate over the best quarterback of all time and had one of the greatest rivalries in NFL history.

Their rivalry stretched from Brady’s debut as a starter in 2001 through Manning’s retirement at the end of the 2015 season. The quarterbacks faced off 17 times during their careers. Brady– a six-time Super Bowl champion –and the Patriots emerged with an 11–6 edge in the all-time head-to-head series. Manning won one Super Bowl with the Colts and a second with the Broncos.

Manning and Brady have a history at taking jabs at one another and have always seen one another as competitors (think back to one particular Deflategate email...) but a mutual respect has clearly been maintained. Manning's retirement might've helped that friendship but...that's just a guess.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message