Former Washington Redskins quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence Sunday, according to Spokane, Washington County Jail records.

Rypien was booked into the facility around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and will face one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.

According to television station KHQ-TV, they arrived at the scene at the same time as police and found Rypien and a woman, identified as his wife, sitting in the grass near an area bank.

Authorities interviewed both at the scene for 45 minutes and subsequently put Rypien in handcuffs. He was held in jail overnight and expected to face a judge on Monday.

The 56-year-old Rypien played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Redskins, Cleveland Browns, St. Louis Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.

He led the Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXVI over the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns.