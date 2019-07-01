Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien Arrested On Domestic Violence Charge

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis

Former Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien has been arrested on a domestic violence charge.

By Scooby Axson
July 01, 2019

Former Washington Redskins quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Mark Rypien was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence Sunday, according to Spokane, Washington County Jail records.

Rypien was booked into the facility around 6:30 p.m. Sunday and will face one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.

According to television station KHQ-TV, they arrived at the scene at the same time as police and found Rypien and a woman, identified as his wife, sitting in the grass near an area bank.

Authorities interviewed both at the scene for 45 minutes and subsequently put Rypien in handcuffs. He was held in jail overnight and expected to face a judge on Monday.

The 56-year-old Rypien played 11 seasons in the NFL with the Redskins, Cleveland Browns, St. Louis Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.

He led the Redskins to victory in Super Bowl XXVI over the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 292 yards and two touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message