Nike's Betsy Ross Flag Shoes Selling for More Than $2,000 Online After Being Pulled

The shoe Nike nixed is suddenly in demand online.

By Jenna West
July 02, 2019

Nike's Betsy Ross flag sneakers are selling for more than $2,000 online after the brand nixed plans to release the shoe ahead of the Fourth of July.

After The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the shoe was recalled, over a dozen pairs had sold on StockX on Tuesday. Multiple sneakers sold for over $2,000, with the highest purchase being a size 8 pair that went for $2,501. According to StockX, the shoe's original retail price was $120.

The Air Max 1 USA, which features the early flag designed by Betsy Ross, was set to hit the market until former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly reached out to Nike with concerns over the shoe. Kaepernick, who is the face of Nike's "Just Do It" 30th anniversary campaign, was reportedly worried that the design could be seen as offensive due to its association with an era of slavery. According to the WSJ, the flag has also been used by some extremist groups opposed to increasing diversity.

"Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag," a Nike spokeswoman told the WSJ.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey ripped Nike's decision on Tuesday in a series of tweets. He said the state would withhold incentive dollars that it had offered Nike to open a shoe manufacturing plant outside Phoenix.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message