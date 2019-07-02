Nike's Betsy Ross flag sneakers are selling for more than $2,000 online after the brand nixed plans to release the shoe ahead of the Fourth of July.

After The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that the shoe was recalled, over a dozen pairs had sold on StockX on Tuesday. Multiple sneakers sold for over $2,000, with the highest purchase being a size 8 pair that went for $2,501. According to StockX, the shoe's original retail price was $120.

The Air Max 1 USA, which features the early flag designed by Betsy Ross, was set to hit the market until former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly reached out to Nike with concerns over the shoe. Kaepernick, who is the face of Nike's "Just Do It" 30th anniversary campaign, was reportedly worried that the design could be seen as offensive due to its association with an era of slavery. According to the WSJ, the flag has also been used by some extremist groups opposed to increasing diversity.

"Nike has chosen not to release the Air Max 1 Quick Strike Fourth of July as it featured the old version of the American flag," a Nike spokeswoman told the WSJ.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey ripped Nike's decision on Tuesday in a series of tweets. He said the state would withhold incentive dollars that it had offered Nike to open a shoe manufacturing plant outside Phoenix.