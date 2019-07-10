Buccaneers Suspend CB Ryan Smith for Violating League's PED Policy

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspened for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 10, 2019

Buccaneers cornerback Ryan Smith has been suspended for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, the team announced through a statement. 

The 25-year-old will be eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. Smith will be allowed to return September 30, which is after the team's Week 4 game against the Rams. 

"We are disappointed that Ryan will be unavailable for the first four games of the season," general manager Jason Licht said in the statement. "We do extensive training and education for our players regarding the league’s polices, but ultimately each individual is responsible for what they put in their bodies."

Last season, Smith recorded 31 solo tackles, one forced fumble and one interception for the Bucs. He has been with Tampa Bay since he was selected by the team at No. 108 overall in the 2016 NFL draft. 

