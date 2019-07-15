Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett has signed a four-year extension with the Falcons, the team announced Monday.

Jarrett and Atlanta came to a deal before the NFL's 4 p.m. ET deadline for negotiations with players who have received a team's franchise tag.

"As we have said since the end of the season, getting a deal done with Grady has been a priority and we are pleased to have accomplished that today," Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said. "Grady is an integral part of our organization and we look forward to moving together for many years to come."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a $68 million deal, and the 26-year-old will get another chance at a contract at 30. Atlanta is now turning attention to linebacker Deion Jones with negotiations scheduled for Wednesday, according to Schefter.

Jarrett was a fifth-round pick of Atlanta's in the 2015 NFL draft. He has recorded 179 tackles, 31 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles in four seasons. He had 27 solo tackles, six sacks and three forced fumbles last season.