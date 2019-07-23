The Bengals have reportedly signed wide receiver Tyler Boyd to a four-year, $43 million extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Boyd is now under contract with Cincinnati through the 2023 season.

Boyd, a former second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, was entering the final year of his rookie contract. After a solid first season in which he played in all 16 of the Bengals games, Boyd endured an injury-plagued 2017 season. After making just three total starts in his first two seasons, the 24-year-old receiver made 14 starts for Cincinnati in 2018 in a breakout showing.

The Pittsburgh product caught 76 passes for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games played last season–career highs in all categories. Boyd missed the final two games of the Bengals' season with a sprained knee as the team finished at 6–10.

Cincinnati now turns its attention to extending another member of the team's talented receiving corps: Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green, who is also entering a contract year.