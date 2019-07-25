Mike Tomlin agreed to a one-year contract extension with the Steelers on Thursday, the organization announced.

Tomlin is now signed through the 2021 season.

"I am very appreciative of this contract extension and opportunity and want to thank Art Rooney II and everyone in the organization for the support in my first 12 seasons,” Tomlin said in a statement. “We have a goal of winning the organization’s seventh Super Bowl championship, and I couldn’t be more excited about this upcoming season.”

The 2008 Super Bowl champion will enter his 13th season with the Steelers in 2019. Tomlin is 125–66–1 in his previous 12 seasons and has reached the playoffs eight times.

Tomlin is just the third Steelers' head coach since 1969. He has 115 regular-season wins with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, which is the most of any coach-QB combo in franchise history.

The Steelers missed the postseason for the first time since 2013 last year. Pittsburgh finished second in the AFC North at 9–6–1.