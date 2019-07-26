Rams coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead signed contract extensions through 2023, the team announced on Friday.

"Sean and Les have been a dynamic team and have been integral in developing a culture that has allowed our players and the entire organization to thrive," Rams owner E. Stanley Kroenke said in a statement. "We look forward to their continued leadership in our final season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum and future years in Hollywood Park."

McVay and Snead have worked together for the past two seasons and reached a 24–8 record during the regular season and gone 2–2 in the playoffs. The Rams won the NFC West division title in the past two seasons and were crowned NFC Champions this winter. Los Angeles reached the Super Bowl in February for the first time since 2001 but fell to the Patriots.

The Rams hired McVay in January 2017 at the age of 30, making him the youngest head coach in the NFL's modern era.

Snead, 48, has spent eight years with the Rams and was named general manager in 2012. During his tenure with the team, he's overseen its move from St. Louis to Los Angeles and drafted top players like Todd Gurley and Aaron Donald.