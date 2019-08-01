The first game of the 2019 NFL preseason is here. The league will kick off its 100th season with the Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

The Falcons are 4–12 in the preseason under coach Dan Quinn, but the fourth-year coach hopes to see some promise from the team's Plan D program and 23 rookies, who will receive the bulk of the snaps against the Broncos. Kurt Benkert and Matt Schaub will be battling for the right to backup Matt Ryan while Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Tony Brooks-James are all looking to replace Tevin Coleman as the second weapon in Atlanta's backfield.

Vic Fangio will be coaching in his first game as an NFL head coach for the Broncos on Thursday. Quarterback Kevin Hogan will get the start, leading rookie Drew Lock in the battle to back up Joe Flacco. A Stanford product, Hogan hit 43-of-67 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns during his 2018 preseason campaign with the Redskins. He played in eight regular season contests with the Browns in 2016-17.

The Broncos finished the 2018 season 6–10. The Falcons ended last year's campaign at 7–9.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV.