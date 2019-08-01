Falcons vs. Broncos Live Stream: Watch Hall of Fame Game Online, TV Channel, Time

Find out how to watch the Hall of Fame game on August 1st.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
August 01, 2019

The first game of the 2019 NFL preseason is here. The league will kick off its 100th season with the Hall of Fame Game between the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons on Thursday in Canton, Ohio.

The Falcons are 4–12 in the preseason under coach Dan Quinn, but the fourth-year coach hopes to see some promise from the team's Plan D program and 23 rookies, who will receive the bulk of the snaps against the Broncos. Kurt Benkert and Matt Schaub will be battling for the right to backup Matt Ryan while Brian Hill, Qadree Ollison and Tony Brooks-James are all looking to replace Tevin Coleman as the second weapon in Atlanta's backfield.

Vic Fangio will be coaching in his first game as an NFL head coach for the Broncos on Thursday. Quarterback Kevin Hogan will get the start, leading rookie Drew Lock in the battle to back up Joe Flacco. A Stanford product, Hogan hit 43-of-67 passes for 462 yards and five touchdowns during his 2018 preseason campaign with the Redskins. He played in eight regular season contests with the Browns in 2016-17.

The Broncos finished the 2018 season 6–10. The Falcons ended last year's campaign at 7–9.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: Watch the game live on fuboTV. (Local restrictions apply.) fuboTV now features NFL Redzone as well as SI TV, available on the Sports Plus package. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message