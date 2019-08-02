Steven Jackson Asked to Take Drug Test for One-Day Contract With Rams

Jackson signed a one-day contract to retire with the Rams on Monday.

By Michael Shapiro
August 02, 2019

Former Rams running back Steven Jackson signed a one-day contract to retire with the organization on Monday, but the ceremonial contract came with an unexpected complication. 

Jackson tweeted on Thursday that he was tabbed by the NFL to take a drug test despite no plans to appear on the field in 2019. The Rams' former back tweeted about the requested drug test on Thursday and called out the NFL's drug advisor Dr. John Lombardo in the process.

"Dear NFL can you tell Mr. Lombardo that I signed a one day contract,” Jackson," Jackson tweeted. "I will not be reporting today for my random drug test screening."

Jackson last played in 2015 as a member of the Patriots after two seasons with the Falcons. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Rams from 2004-12.

The Oregon State product tallied eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Rams. Jackson is the franchise's all-time leading rusher.

You May Like

More NFL

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message