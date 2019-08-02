Former Rams running back Steven Jackson signed a one-day contract to retire with the organization on Monday, but the ceremonial contract came with an unexpected complication.

Jackson tweeted on Thursday that he was tabbed by the NFL to take a drug test despite no plans to appear on the field in 2019. The Rams' former back tweeted about the requested drug test on Thursday and called out the NFL's drug advisor Dr. John Lombardo in the process.

"Dear NFL can you tell Mr. Lombardo that I signed a one day contract,” Jackson," Jackson tweeted. "I will not be reporting today for my random drug test screening."

Jackson last played in 2015 as a member of the Patriots after two seasons with the Falcons. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Rams from 2004-12.

The Oregon State product tallied eight 1,000-yard rushing seasons with the Rams. Jackson is the franchise's all-time leading rusher.